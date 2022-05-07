Northern Trust Corp Buys 292,370 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

