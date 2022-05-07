Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of LiveRamp worth $45,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

