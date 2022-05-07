Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of National Fuel Gas worth $43,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

