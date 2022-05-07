Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Cirrus Logic worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 421,081 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.