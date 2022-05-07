Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.99% of American Assets Trust worth $45,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,654. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.