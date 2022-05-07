Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Kadant worth $42,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.