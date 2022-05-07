Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Leggett & Platt worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

