Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Axos Financial worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

