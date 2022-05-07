Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Otter Tail worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.51. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

