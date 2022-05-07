Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of CRH worth $41,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 671,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.