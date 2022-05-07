Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of MGIC Investment worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MTG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.