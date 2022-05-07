Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

