Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of Flowers Foods worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.