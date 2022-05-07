Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of MasTec worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.