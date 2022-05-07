Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,976 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of R1 RCM worth $44,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

