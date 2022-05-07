Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Timken worth $43,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

