Northern Trust Corp Has $42.10 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of AAON worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

