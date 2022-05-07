Northern Trust Corp Has $42.12 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Guardant Health worth $42,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after buying an additional 361,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $39.32 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.