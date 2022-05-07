Northern Trust Corp Has $42.53 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

