Northern Trust Corp Has $43.58 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,378,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

