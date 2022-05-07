Northern Trust Corp Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Dropbox worth $43,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

