Northern Trust Corp Has $44.20 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of CVB Financial worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

