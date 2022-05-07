Northern Trust Corp Has $44.57 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Rayonier worth $44,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

