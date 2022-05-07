Northern Trust Corp Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Werner Enterprises worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.48 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

