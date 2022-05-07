Northern Trust Corp Has $44.83 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $44,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JBGS stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

