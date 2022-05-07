Northern Trust Corp Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Integra LifeSciences worth $44,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ IART opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

