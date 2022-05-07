Northern Trust Corp Has $45.13 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Qiagen worth $45,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

