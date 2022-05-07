Northern Trust Corp Has $45.56 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of Encore Wire worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

