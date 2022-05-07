Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Silvergate Capital worth $42,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SI opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

