Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $44,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 170.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.