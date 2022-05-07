Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.86% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $42,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

