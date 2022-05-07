Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.91% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

