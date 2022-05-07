Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Arcosa worth $41,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

