Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Wintrust Financial worth $42,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

