Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Smartsheet worth $43,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

