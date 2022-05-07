Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Focus Financial Partners worth $44,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.26 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

