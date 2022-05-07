Northern Trust Corp Sells 113,438 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.56% of First BanCorp. worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

