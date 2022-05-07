Northern Trust Corp Sells 139,660 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of CNX Resources worth $43,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.29 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

