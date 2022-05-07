Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,311 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of National Vision worth $44,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

