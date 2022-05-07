Northern Trust Corp Sells 184,679 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 184,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of NOV worth $45,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

