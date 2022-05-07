Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,413 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Steven Madden worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 348,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

