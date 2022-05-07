Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,888 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Brink’s worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCO opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

