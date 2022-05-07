Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,169 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Berry Global Group worth $42,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

