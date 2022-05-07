Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,322 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $44,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.