Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,181 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of BOX worth $42,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

