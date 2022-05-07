Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,774 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 168.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

