Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,336 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $41,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LOPE stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

