Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,031 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

