Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,543 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Hamilton Lane worth $42,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $67.40 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

