Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,714 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Boyd Gaming worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

